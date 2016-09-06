BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 6 Autoliv Inc
* Autoliv and Volvo Cars to create joint venture for autonomous driving
* Says planned new company will have its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, and an initial workforce taken from both companies of around 200, increasing to over 600 in medium term
* Says company is expected to start operations in early 2017.
* Says new company is expected to have its first ADAS products available for sale by 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: