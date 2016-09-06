Sept 6 Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv and Volvo Cars to create joint venture for autonomous driving

* Says planned new company will have its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, and an initial workforce taken from both companies of around 200, increasing to over 600 in medium term

* Says company is expected to start operations in early 2017.

* Says new company is expected to have its first ADAS products available for sale by 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: