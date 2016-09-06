MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 6 Logo Yazilim :
* Revises its 2016 outlook after Total Soft acquisition
* Sees 2016 consolidated revised revenue of 187.1 million lira ($63.67 million)
* Sees 2016 consolidated revised EBIDTA of 78.9 million lira
* Sees 2016 consolidated revised profit before tax at 62.3 million lira
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9385 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.