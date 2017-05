Sept 6 Karyopharm Reports Positive Top :

* Line phase 2B storm results and reviews the planned development path for Selinexor in multiple Myeloma

* Expanding phase 2B storm study to include approximately 120 additional patients

* To initiate pivotal randomized phase 3 "boston" study in early 2017 to evaluate Selinexor in combination with Bortezomib,Dexamethasone

