BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Sept 6 Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd:
* Welcomes decision of Kabel Deutschland Holding AG to withdraw appeal against second special audit
* Internal enterprise valuation carried out by KDG and its investment banks was 109.5-150.5 euros per share
* Internal enterprise valuation significantly higher than price which was offered by Vodafone during takeover
* Optimistic that second special audit will confirm assessment that Vodafone, Kabel Deutschland withheld information
* "It remains likely that incremental cost to be borne by Vodafone will be in billions of Euros" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: