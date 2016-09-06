(Corrects currency in headline to NOK from DKK.)

Sept 6 Entra ASA :

* Says issues commercial paper

* Has issued new commercial paper ISIN NO0010773930 with term from Sept. 8, 2016 to Feb. 10, 2017

* Coupon is 1.39 percent p.a. and first tranche amounts to 300 million Norwegian crowns ($36.4 million)

($1 = 8.2517 Norwegian crowns)