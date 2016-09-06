BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Sept 6 Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi As
* Unit Ismet Ambalaj signs agreement to sell Farmamak Ambalaj at 136.0 million lira ($46.29 million) to Klöckner Pentaplast Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9380 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: