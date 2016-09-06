Sept 6 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd :

* FY revenue up 37 pct to 10.9 bln rand; FY core EPS up 12 pct to 205.1 cents

* Decided to lift its suspension of dividend policy and to amend its proposed distribution to 10 pct of HEPS

* Declared a final dividend of 20 cents (2015: nil)

* "Group is keen to expand its offering through acquisition opportunities of suitable international and local targets"