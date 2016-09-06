Sept 6 Swedish Match AB

* Swedish Match announces intention to place a portion of its shares of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

* Says to explore opportunity to sell approximately 10 percent of total share capital of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

* Says price per share will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors

* Says bookbuilding period commences today, 6 Sept