MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 6 Attica Publications SA :
* H1 2016 turnover at 20.1 million euros ($22.60 million) versus 22.5 million euros year ago
* H1 2016 net profit at 0.16 million euros versus 0.11 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2bUk9Yr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.