BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Sept 6 Trajano Iberia SOCIMI SA :
* Jan.-May net profit 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million)
* Jan.-May EBITDA 2.4 million euros
* Jan.-May gross rents 3.4 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/2cloMY9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: