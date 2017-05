Sept 6 Advanced Micro Devices

* AMD announces public offerings of $600 million of common stock and $450 million of convertible senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds of $1,020 million received from offerings to repay its borrowings under its credit facility, to purchase outstanding senior notes.

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc says intends to commence $450 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2026