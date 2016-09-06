Sept 6 Cf Industries Holdings Inc
* Says adopts one-year tax benefits preservation plan
* Estimates that it will generate a federal tax net
operating loss in excess of $2 billion in 2016
* Under plan, co is issuing one right for each share of its
common stock outstanding at close of business on September 16,
2016
* If a shareholder becomes 5-percent shareholder after
adoption of plan without meeting customary exceptions, rights
would become exercisable
* Board has discretion to exempt certain transactions and
persons whose acquisitions of co's common stock is determined
not to impair availability of co's tax assets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: