Sept 6 Cf Industries Holdings Inc

* Says adopts one-year tax benefits preservation plan

* Estimates that it will generate a federal tax net operating loss in excess of $2 billion in 2016

* Under plan, co is issuing one right for each share of its common stock outstanding at close of business on September 16, 2016

* If a shareholder becomes 5-percent shareholder after adoption of plan without meeting customary exceptions, rights would become exercisable

* Board has discretion to exempt certain transactions and persons whose acquisitions of co's common stock is determined not to impair availability of co's tax assets