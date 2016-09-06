BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Sept 6 Credit Suisse Group :
* Tim O'Hara will be succeeded by Brian Chin, currently co-head of credit, as CEO of global markets
* Brian Chin will join the executive board of Credit Suisse Group AG
* Eric Varvel appointed CEO of Credit Suisse Holdings USA in addition to current responsibilities as global head of asset management
