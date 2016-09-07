White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
Sept 7 Clas Ohlson Ab
* Says sales in August increased by 9 pct to 665 mln SEK (611), up 10 pct in local currencies
* Q1 operating profit amounted to 75 mln SEK (106)
* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson Q1 operating result was seen at 90 million SEK
* Says plans to establish 3-8 new stores net during 2016/2017
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman