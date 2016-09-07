Sept 7 Clas Ohlson Ab

* Says sales in August increased by 9 pct to 665 mln SEK (611), up 10 pct in local currencies

* Q1 operating profit amounted to 75 mln SEK (106)

* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson Q1 operating result was seen at 90 million SEK

* Says plans to establish 3-8 new stores net during 2016/2017