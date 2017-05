Sept 7 MMI Holdings Limited

* Jse: MMI - Summarised Group Results For The Year Ended 30 June 2016

* Diluted core headline earnings decreased by 16 pct to r3.2 billion

* Return on embedded value 13 pct value of new business r850 million +13 pct on consistent basis

* New business PVP increased by 35 pct to r68 billion

* Total dividend increased to 157 cents per share