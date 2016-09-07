Sept 7 Ascendis Health Ltd :

* Sees fy normalised headline earnings per share of 116 - 121 cents versus 93 cents year ago

* Sees fy headline earnings per share between 52 - 57 cents ,down between 34 pct-28 pct