Sept 7 Swedish Match AB

* Says has sold in total 13,000,000 shares in Scandinavian Tobacco Group through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors at a price of DKK 106 per share

* STG closed at DKK 109.50 on Tuesday prior the sale

* Says following placing, seller owns 18,069,906 shares, corresponding to 18.1 percent of total number of shares and votes in STG

* Says seller has agreed to a 90-day lock-up undertaking on remaining shares held in STG

* Says size of placing was increased from approximately 10,000,000 shares to 13,000,000 shares due to strong investor demand.109.50

