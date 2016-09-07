BRIEF-Wilcon Depot Inc says William T. Belo to step down as chairman
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Sports Direct International Plc
* Keith Hellawell has been asked by board, which includes company's majority shareholder, Mike Ashley, to continue in his role as chairman
* Dr Hellawell had offered to step down over the weekend in light of shortcomings highlighted in the Working Practices Report report
* Will stay in his role in order to assist with making further improvements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 22 A former Los Angeles art dealer who prosecutors say embezzled more than $1 million from clients including former Walt Disney Co President Michael Ovitz was sentenced on Monday to six months in jail.