White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
Sept 7 Schaeffler AG
* Says expects 674 million euros from partial prepayment of loan note by IHO holding
* Intends to use funds, together with available cash, to prepay outstanding $850 million senior secured notes due 2021
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman