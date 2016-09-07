Sept 7 CMC Markets Plc
* Trading update
* For five month period to Aug. 31 2016, new clients are up
19 pct and active clients are up 9 pct compared to same period
last year
* Client money balances at end of august are 21 pct higher
than at same point last year
* Low levels of volatility are providing fewer trading
opportunities for clients
* Value of client trades continues to be lower than prior
year and net operating income for six months to Sept. 30 2016 is
expected to be lower than same period last year
* Remains focussed and confident of achieving target of 220
mln stg net operating income by 2020
