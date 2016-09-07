BRIEF-Brain Resource appoints Louis Gagnon as CEO
Announces appointment of Louis Gagnon as chief executive officer
Sept 7 Vectura Group Plc
* Raises expectations for 2016 revenues and announces significant merger progress
Continue to see strong growth from our partnered marketed respiratory products and outlook for 2016 revenue is ahead of previous expectations
* Peter Gregg will step down as managing director and chief executive officer