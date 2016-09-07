Sept 7 Cedar Fair Lp -

* announces record attendance and revenues through labor day

* Preliminary net revenues through sept 5 increased 2 percent to $1.04 billion compared with $1.02 billion through Labor day weekend year ago

* On track to achieve its funforward 2.0 long-term adjusted ebitda goal of $500 million earlier than its original target date of 2018