BRIEF-A Brown Company acquires outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
Sept 7 Finecobank Banca Fineco SpA :
* Total net inflows in August at 229 million euros ($257.42 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
NEW YORK, May 22 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that owners of CSX Corp. stock vote in favor of an $84 million payment related to the appointment of new CEO Hunter Harrison.