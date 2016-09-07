Sept 7 Southwest Airlines Co :

* Continues to expect its q3 2016 operating RASM to decline in 3.5 to 4.5 percent range, as compared with q3 2015

* Continues to expect its full year 2016 available seat miles (capacity) to increase in 5.0 to 6.0 percent range

* Co continues to expect q3 2016 economic fuel costs to be about $2.05 per gallon, compared with q3 2015's $2.20 per gallon

* Expects FY2017 capacity to increase less than 4.0 percent, year-over-year

* Preliminary Aug load factor 84.6% versus 85.4%

* Preliminary Aug RPMS 10.71 billion versus 10.34 billion

* Southwest Airlines co says preliminary august available seat miles 12.67 billion versus. 12.11 billion last year