Sept 7 Diamyd Medical AB :

* Provides update on clinical studies with Diamyd

* Phase II study EDCR IIa now is fully enrolled, results from first evaluation after 6 months are estimated to be presented during Q2 2017

* Results from the placebo-controlled prevention study DiAPREV-IT 1 are expected to be presented during Q1 2017