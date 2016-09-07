BRIEF-A Brown Company acquires outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
Sept 7 Live Oak Bancshares Inc:
* Live Oak Bancshares Inc says launched a new lending division focused on financing for utility-scale solar energy projects nationwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 22 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that owners of CSX Corp. stock vote in favor of an $84 million payment related to the appointment of new CEO Hunter Harrison.