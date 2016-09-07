BRIEF-A Brown Company acquires outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
Sept 7 Blackstone Group Lp :
* Entered into an amended and restated $1.50 billion revolving credit facility
* New credit facility amends and restates existing revolving credit facility entered into on March 23, 2010
* New credit facility extends maturity date of revolving credit facility from May 29, 2019 to August 31, 2021
* New credit facility increases accordion feature from $1.60 billion to $2.00 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2c9P9Ak) Further company coverage:
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
NEW YORK, May 22 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that owners of CSX Corp. stock vote in favor of an $84 million payment related to the appointment of new CEO Hunter Harrison.