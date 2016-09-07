Sept 7 Rowan Companies Plc :

* On September 2, received notice of a termination for convenience from ConocoPhillips regarding Rowan Gorilla Vi

* Customer stated efficiency gains throughout its plug and abandonment program will result in early completion of program by year end 2016

* Says reduced its full-year 2016 capital expenditure guidance to a range of $140 million to $150 million

* Says 2017 capital expenditures are expected to decline to approximately $100 million

* Also reported one-well commitment from Perenco UK Limited for Rowan Gorilla VII at an undisclosed day rate below $100,000

* Is reducing its full-year 2016 contract drilling expense guidance to a range of $775 million to $785 million

* Expects to complete asset impairment evaluation which may result in non-cash pre-tax impairment charge in range of $35 -$45 million for Q3

* As of September 6, 2016, company had approximately $1.0 billion in cash and its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn

* Says charge for Q3 related to five of the company's older jack-up rigs

* ConocoPhillips contract provides for termination rate of $250,000 per day for remaining term of contract through March 2018