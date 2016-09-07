Sept 7 Netsuite Inc
* Received a letter from T. Rowe Price associates Inc
concerning company's pending acquisition by Oracle
* T. Rowe price owns approximately 14.5 million shares of
company's common stock
* Says board unanimously reaffirmed its recommendation that
stockholders accept oracle's offer and tender their shares
* In letter, T. Rowe price say they were not persuaded by
Netsuite's arguments in support of the Oracle offer price
* In letter, T. Rowe price say they do not intend to follow
co's recommendation to tender shares by september 15th
Source text - bit.ly/2c7ugDp
