Sept 7 Procad SA :

* Signs an agreement with the Ministry of Development for a subsidy for its project concerning the development of its research and development centre

* The cost of the project is 12.5 million zlotys ($3.6 million), the maximum value of the subsidy is 4.5 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8418 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)