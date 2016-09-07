BRIEF- Syuppin completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 23
Sept 7 Procad SA :
* Signs an agreement with the Ministry of Development for a subsidy for its project concerning the development of its research and development centre
* The cost of the project is 12.5 million zlotys ($3.6 million), the maximum value of the subsidy is 4.5 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8418 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 23
LONDON, May 23 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that authorities were working to establish the details of a blast which killed 19 and injured dozens in the northern English city of Manchester, adding that it was being treated as an "appalling terrorist attack".