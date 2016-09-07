BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern"
Sept 7 MBAC Fertilizer Corp
* MBAC announces court approval of Brazilian restructuring plan
* Total amount of R$760 million (ca. $235 million) will be restructured
* Creditors have option of either receiving a cash upfront payment of up to R$15,000 (ca. $ 4,700) or receiving 100% of their claims
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.