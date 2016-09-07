Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 St. Jude Medical Inc :
* St. Jude Medical Inc says it has filed lawsuit against Muddy Waters Consulting, Muddy Waters Capital, Medsec Holdings, Medsec LLC
* Lawsuit relates statements regarding St. Jude Medical's implantable cardiac management devices
* Lawsuit filed on Wednesday alleges that defendants intentionally disseminated "false and misleading information"
* Lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for District of Minnesota Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been charged by prosecutors who said the leftist politician was the mastermind behind the country's biggest bribery scheme.