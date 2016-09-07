Sept 7 St. Jude Medical Inc :

* St. Jude Medical Inc says it has filed lawsuit against Muddy Waters Consulting, Muddy Waters Capital, Medsec Holdings, Medsec LLC

* Lawsuit relates statements regarding St. Jude Medical's implantable cardiac management devices

* Lawsuit filed on Wednesday alleges that defendants intentionally disseminated "false and misleading information"

* Lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for District of Minnesota