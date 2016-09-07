Sept 7 Intermedia Partners L.P.:

* Intermedia Partners and Hemisphere Media announce proposed liquidity opportunity for Intermedia's limited partners

* Agreement regarding Intermedia's proposed plan to provide liquidity options to its limited partners with respect to securities of Hemisphere

* Leo Hindery and Peter Kern, co-managing partners of Intermedia will remain on board of directors of Hemisphere

* Upon closing, two designees of Searchlight will join Hemisphere's board of directors

* An independent committee of board of directors of Hemisphere reviewed and negotiated transaction on behalf of Hemisphere

* Transaction will not constitute change of control of Hemisphere for FCC or any other purposes as high vote B shares which remain in rollover SPV