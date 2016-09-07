Sept 7 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aralez acquires united states and canadian rights to Zontivity from Merck

* Says Merck will continue to distribute product on behalf of Aralez

* Says asset purchase agreement entered into between Merck, and Aralez Pharmaceuticals Trading DAC, unit of Aralez

* Says asset purchase agreement included an initial upfront payment of $25 million, which was paid from cash on hand

* Product rights, packaging, labeling and other responsibilities transferred to Aralez Pharmaceuticals Trading DAC