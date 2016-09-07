Sept 7 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aralez acquires united states and canadian rights to
Zontivity from Merck
* Says Merck will continue to distribute product on behalf
of Aralez
* Says asset purchase agreement entered into between Merck,
and Aralez Pharmaceuticals Trading DAC, unit of Aralez
* Says asset purchase agreement included an initial upfront
payment of $25 million, which was paid from cash on hand
* Product rights, packaging, labeling and other
responsibilities transferred to Aralez Pharmaceuticals Trading
DAC
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)