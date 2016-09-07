BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 True North Gems Inc
* True North Gems Greenland A/S has initiated voluntary bankruptcy proceedings under Bankruptcy Act in Greenland
* Company owns 76% of outstanding shares of TNGG
* Says TNGG was unable to re-capitalise in sufficient time to meet its September 2016 expenses
* Says True North's board of directors remains intact
* True North continues to hold a 100% interest in its Baffin Island property located on southeastern Baffin Island, Nunavut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
