Sept 7 Componenta Corp :

* The restructuring and bankruptcy filings of Componenta group companies are progressing

* Filings of Swedish subsidiaries have been approved

* Restructuring proceedings have started on Sept 1, 2016 and Sept 2, 2016

* Due to asset value write offs made in interim accounts equity of Componenta Corporation (as a separate company) has become negative by about 9 million euros ($10.13 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)