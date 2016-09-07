Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust
* Milestone apartments reit announces us$47 million property acquisition in atlanta
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to reit.
* Deal expected to close by october 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.