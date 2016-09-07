Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Land And Buildings Investment Management:
* Land And Buildings Investment Management says owns 2.0% of Northstar Asset Management, intends to vote against proposed tri-party merger with CLNY and NRF
* Intend to vote against proposed tri-party merger of Northstar Asset Management, Northstar Realty Finance, Colony Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Land And Buildings Investment Management]
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.