BRIEF-Wilcon Depot Inc says William T. Belo to step down as chairman
William T. Belo steps down as chairman
Sept 7 Rex Trueform Clothing Company Ltd :
Sees headline earnings per share for year ended 30 June 2016 to be 54.1 cents per share, being 47.0 pct lower
LOS ANGELES, May 22 A former Los Angeles art dealer who prosecutors say embezzled more than $1 million from clients including former Walt Disney Co President Michael Ovitz was sentenced on Monday to six months in jail.