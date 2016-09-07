BRIEF-Primary Health Care says Peter Gregg will step down as CEO
* Peter Gregg will step down as managing director and chief executive officer
Sept 7 Coloplast A/S :
* Kristian Villumsen, Executive Vice President, sold 60,000 shares in Coloplast at 504.08 Danish crowns ($76.24) per share
* Kristian Villumsen, Executive Vice President, bought 60,000 shares in Coloplast at 172.46 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6118 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million