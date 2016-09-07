Sept 7 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Total unfunded other postemployment liabilities for U.S. States have increased

* S&P on U.S. State OPEB liabilities - Liabilities measured on a per capita basis remain low for most states

* S&P on U.S. State OPEB liabilities - Underfunding, potential changes to actuarial assumptions, suggests OPEB liabilities, annual costs will continue to rise

* S&P on U.S. State OPEB liabilities - While overall unfunded state OPEB liabilities have increased, many states have taken action to mitigate rising costs