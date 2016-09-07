Sept 7 United Credit Systems :

* Says its board approves acquiring 70.2 million ordinary shares of AKB Absolyut Bank , deal value is 2.90 billion roubles ($45.02 million)

* Says deal to be discussed by extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Oct. 11 Source text: bit.ly/2cBj8QG Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4210 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)