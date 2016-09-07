Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Fitch:
* Fitch: Hermine to have modest impact on P/C, Cat bond markets
* Believes hurricane Hermine could depress Q3 results for primary insurers in affected region
Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.