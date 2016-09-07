Sept 7 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
* To up its rig count to 17 from 12 in the northern
Spraberry/Wolfcamp in 2H 2016
* Expects to spend within cash flow in 2018 assuming oil
price of about $55/barrel
* Says costs continue to decline despite more expensive
completion techniques
* Says will look at picking up a couple of rigs in the
Eagleford next year - Conf call
* Says will look to hedge more for 2017 - Conf call
* Says capex to rise in the future as company adds more rigs
and gets more active - Conf call
* Says sees 15 percent growth rate through 2020 - Conf call
* Says service companies unlikely to get pricing power until
2018
Further company coverage: