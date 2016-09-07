BRIEF-Surfstitch Group notes press articles indicating filing of class action against co
* Notes several press articles indicating that a class action against company has been filed with supreme court of queensland
Sept 7 Aufeminin SA :
* H1 net profit group share 5.8 million euros ($6.52 million) versus 28.8 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 12.4 million euros versus 9.5 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 51.3 million euros versus 42.1 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2ckpyGb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading halted pending release of an announcement pursuant to Hong Kong code on takeovers and mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: