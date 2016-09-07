Sept 7 PCAS :

* H1 EBITDA 13.7 million euros ($15.39 million) versus 13.7 million euros year ago

* H1 net income 3.6 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago

* Says full year figures for 2016 should be significantly up compared to those of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)