BRIEF-Surfstitch Group notes press articles indicating filing of class action against co
* Notes several press articles indicating that a class action against company has been filed with supreme court of queensland
Sept 7 Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA :
* Announces that the agreements for sale of newspapers "Il Centro" and "La Citta di Salerno" have been finalised
* Changeover will be effective by Oct. 31
* The operations are part of the deconsolidation plan to guarantee compliance with the circulation threshold standards established by current regulations, in the hope of the future integration with newspapers "La Stampa" and "Il Secolo XIX"
* Trading halted pending release of an announcement pursuant to Hong Kong code on takeovers and mergers