Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Brederode SA :
* H1 shareholders' equity per share up 0.4% to 53.24
* H1 result 26 million ($29.21 million)vs 188 million as at June 30, 2015
* Remains confident in the outlook of the company and its subsidiaries Source text: bit.ly/2ckrXk8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.