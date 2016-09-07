Sept 7 Brederode SA :

* H1 shareholders' equity per share up 0.4% to  53.24

* H1 result  26 million ($29.21 million)vs  188 million as at June 30, 2015

* Remains confident in the outlook of the company and its subsidiaries Source text: bit.ly/2ckrXk8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)