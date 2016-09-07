BRIEF-Wilcon Depot Inc says William T. Belo to step down as chairman
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Forever Entertainment SA :
* Signs a deal with ENTERi for an exclusive distribution for '8infinity' game on the Steam platform as well as on the Chinese and South Asian market
* The premiere of the game on the Steam platform will take place within the next month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 22 A former Los Angeles art dealer who prosecutors say embezzled more than $1 million from clients including former Walt Disney Co President Michael Ovitz was sentenced on Monday to six months in jail.