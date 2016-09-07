Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Grizzlyrock Capital LLC:
* Grizzlyrock Capital LLC dissolves passive stake in Fifth Street Asset Management Inc as of September 1, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Had previously reported a 4.3 pct passive stake in Fifth Street Asset Management Inc as of May 17, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cd0pNe) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.